Roar: Gain control of an enemy creature until the end of turn. It gains Sleep at the end of turn.

Roar: Gain control of an enemy creature until the end of turn. It gains sleep at the end of turn.

Roar: Gain control of an enemy creature until the end of turn. Give it godblitz. It gains sleep at the end of turn.

Roar: Gain control of an enemy creature until the end of turn. Give it godblitz. It goes to sleep at the end of turn.

Roar: Gain control of an enemy creature until the end of turn. Give it godblitz. It goes to sleep at the end of turn.

Anti-Magic Expert is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Anti-Magic Expert belongs to deception. Anti-Magic Expert costs 8 mana. Anti-Magic Expert rarity is common. Anti-Magic Expert is from type Creature. Anti-Magic Expert has 3 attack. Anti-Magic Expert has 10 health. Anti-Magic Expert is from Guild tribe. Anti-Magic Expert is part of the core set. Anti-Magic Expert currently available in beta. There are 459 Anti-Magic Expert cards in existence (total). Anti-Magic Expert was released at October 26, 2019.