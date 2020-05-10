Antemion's Reflection is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Antemion's Reflection belongs to magic. Antemion's Reflection costs 5 mana. Antemion's Reflection rarity is rare. Antemion's Reflection is from type Creature. Antemion's Reflection has 5 attack. Antemion's Reflection has 5 health. Antemion's Reflection is from Aether tribe. Antemion's Reflection is part of the trial set. Antemion's Reflection currently available in beta. Antemion's Reflection was released at May 10, 2020.