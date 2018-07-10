5

Anputian Magus

Backline. When a friendly creature dies, add a random Rune to your hand.

2
4
Anubian

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

5
Version 3

Replaced September 03, 2019

4
Anputian Magus
Backline. When a friendly creature dies, add a random Rune to your hand. Ability: Discard up to two Runes, Heal 2 for each card discarded.
1
4
Anubian

Version 2

Replaced May 31, 2019

5
Anputian Magus
Roar: Trigger the Afterlife of all creatures.
1
5

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

