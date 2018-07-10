Backline. When a friendly creature dies, add a random Rune to your hand. Ability: Discard up to two Runes, Heal 2 for each card discarded.

Anputian Magus is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Anputian Magus is a neutral card. Anputian Magus costs 5 mana. Anputian Magus rarity is rare. Anputian Magus is from type Creature. Anputian Magus has 2 attack. Anputian Magus has 4 health. Anputian Magus is from Anubian tribe. Anputian Magus is part of the genesis set. Anputian Magus currently available in beta. There are 12302 Anputian Magus cards in existence (total). Anputian Magus was released at September 03, 2019.