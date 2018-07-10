Annoying Combatant is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Annoying Combatant is a neutral card. Annoying Combatant costs 5 mana. Annoying Combatant rarity is common. Annoying Combatant is from type Creature. Annoying Combatant has 3 attack. Annoying Combatant has 6 health. Annoying Combatant is from Neutral tribe. Annoying Combatant is part of the genesis set. Annoying Combatant currently available in beta. There are 35291 Annoying Combatant cards in existence (total). Annoying Combatant was released at September 24, 2019.