Hidden for 1 turn. At the start of each player's turn, they select a card in their hand and obliterate it.

Annoying Bureaucrat is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Annoying Bureaucrat belongs to deception. Annoying Bureaucrat costs 6 mana. Annoying Bureaucrat rarity is rare. Annoying Bureaucrat is from type Creature. Annoying Bureaucrat has 3 attack. Annoying Bureaucrat has 4 health. Annoying Bureaucrat is from Guild tribe. Annoying Bureaucrat is part of the core set. Annoying Bureaucrat currently available in beta. There are 251 Annoying Bureaucrat cards in existence (total). Annoying Bureaucrat was released at October 26, 2019.