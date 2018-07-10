Roar: The next spell you cast this turn that costs no more than your total unlocked mana gems, costs health instead of mana.

Roar: Pick a card in your hand that costs no more than your total unlocked mana gems. Take its mana cost in damage, and reduce its cost to 0 this turn.

Anhotep the Embalmer is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Anhotep the Embalmer belongs to death. Anhotep the Embalmer costs 7 mana. Anhotep the Embalmer rarity is legendary. Anhotep the Embalmer is from type Creature. Anhotep the Embalmer has 8 attack. Anhotep the Embalmer has 8 health. Anhotep the Embalmer is from Anubian tribe. Anhotep the Embalmer is part of the genesis set. Anhotep the Embalmer currently available in beta. There are 2468 Anhotep the Embalmer cards in existence (total). Anhotep the Embalmer was released at September 17, 2019.