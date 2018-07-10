Angelic Veteran is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Angelic Veteran belongs to light. Angelic Veteran costs 4 mana. Angelic Veteran rarity is rare. Angelic Veteran is from type Creature. Angelic Veteran has 2 attack. Angelic Veteran has 4 health. Angelic Veteran is from Aether tribe. Angelic Veteran is part of the genesis set. Angelic Veteran currently available in beta. There are 12415 Angelic Veteran cards in existence (total). Angelic Veteran was released at September 03, 2019.