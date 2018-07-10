4

Angelic Veteran

Whenever you summon a creature with 2 strength, give it protected.

Aether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Angelic Veteran
Whenever you summon a creature with 2 attack, give it protected.
Aether

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

Angelic Veteran
Frontline. Roar: Give a random Aether in your hand +1 Health.
Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

