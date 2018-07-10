1

Ancient Texts

Pick one — · Deal 2 damage, or · A friendly character becomes protected.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Ancient Texts
Pick one: Deal 2 damage, or give a friendly character protected.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Ancient Texts
Add a copy of a random spell your enemy has played to your hand.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

