Ancient Curse is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Ancient Curse belongs to deception. Ancient Curse costs 3 mana. Ancient Curse rarity is common. Ancient Curse is from type Spell. Ancient Curse is from Neutral tribe. Ancient Curse is part of the genesis set. Ancient Curse currently available in beta. There are 35447 Ancient Curse cards in existence (total). Ancient Curse was released at August 28, 2019.