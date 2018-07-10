3

Ancient Curse

Add Mana Bind to your opponent's hand.

The desecration of this temple will not go unpunished.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

4
Ancient Curse
Add a Mana Bind card to your opponent's hand.

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

2
Ancient Curse
Add a Burning card to your opponent's hand.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Ancient Curse is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Ancient Curse belongs to deception. Ancient Curse costs 3 mana. Ancient Curse rarity is common. Ancient Curse is from type Spell. Ancient Curse is from Neutral tribe. Ancient Curse is part of the genesis set. Ancient Curse currently available in beta. There are 35447 Ancient Curse cards in existence (total). Ancient Curse was released at August 28, 2019.