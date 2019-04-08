Deadly. Afterlife: Create a copy of this creature and put it directly beneath the second card of your deck.

Ward. Afterlife: Create a copy of this creature and put it directly beneath the second card of your deck.

Amplureal, Sentient Shard is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Amplureal, Sentient Shard is a neutral card. Amplureal, Sentient Shard costs 4 mana. Amplureal, Sentient Shard rarity is legendary. Amplureal, Sentient Shard is from type Creature. Amplureal, Sentient Shard has 4 attack. Amplureal, Sentient Shard has 2 health. Amplureal, Sentient Shard is from Aether tribe. Amplureal, Sentient Shard is part of the core set. Amplureal, Sentient Shard currently available in beta. There are 144 Amplureal, Sentient Shard cards in existence (total). Amplureal, Sentient Shard was released at November 19, 2019.