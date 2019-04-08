4

Amplureal, Sentient Shard

Ward. Afterlife: Create a copy of this creature and put it directly beneath the second card of your deck.

4
2
Aether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

4
Amplureal, Sentient Shard

Deadly. Afterlife: Create a copy of this creature and put it directly beneath the second card of your deck.

4
2
Aether

Version 6

Replaced November 19, 2019

4
Amplureal, Sentient Shard
Deadly. Afterlife: Put an Amplureal, Sentient Shard on 3rd from the top of your deck.
4
4
Aether

Version 5

Replaced September 03, 2019

2
Amplureal, Sentient Shard
Deadly. Afterlife: Put an Amplureal, Sentient Shard on 3rd from the top of your deck.
1
1
Aether

Version 4

Replaced July 30, 2019

4
Amplureal, Sentient Shard
Deadly. Frontline. Roar: Add an Amplureal, Sentient Shard to your hand.
1
1
Aether

Version 3

Replaced July 10, 2019

4
Amplureal, Sentient Shard
Deadly. Roar: Add a copy of this card to your hand.
1
1
Aether

Version 2

Replaced April 25, 2019

4
Amplureal, Sentient Shard
Deadly. Frontline. Roar: Add a copy of this card to your hand.
1
1
Aether

Version 1

Replaced April 08, 2019

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Amplureal, Sentient Shard

Amplureal, Sentient Shard is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Amplureal, Sentient Shard is a neutral card. Amplureal, Sentient Shard costs 4 mana. Amplureal, Sentient Shard rarity is legendary. Amplureal, Sentient Shard is from type Creature. Amplureal, Sentient Shard has 4 attack. Amplureal, Sentient Shard has 2 health. Amplureal, Sentient Shard is from Aether tribe. Amplureal, Sentient Shard is part of the core set. Amplureal, Sentient Shard currently available in beta. There are 144 Amplureal, Sentient Shard cards in existence (total). Amplureal, Sentient Shard was released at November 19, 2019.