Ability: Return target friendly creature to your hand. Reduce its mana cost by 2 this turn.
Version 6
Replaced September 24, 2019
Version 5
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 4
Replaced July 10, 2019
Version 3
Replaced May 31, 2019
Version 2
Replaced May 06, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Amplification Machine is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Amplification Machine is a neutral card. Amplification Machine costs 3 mana. Amplification Machine rarity is epic. Amplification Machine is from type Creature. Amplification Machine has 0 attack. Amplification Machine has 7 health. Amplification Machine is from Atlantean tribe. Amplification Machine is part of the genesis set. Amplification Machine currently available in beta. There are 4453 Amplification Machine cards in existence (total). Amplification Machine was released at September 24, 2019.