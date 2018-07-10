3

Amplification Machine

Ability: Add a random creature with a roar to your hand.

0
7
Atlantean

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

3
Ability: Return target friendly creature to your hand. Reduce its mana cost by 2 this turn.

0
7
Atlantean

Version 6

Replaced September 24, 2019

3
Ability: Return target friendly creature to your hand. Reduce its mana cost by 2 this turn.
0
7
Atlantean

Version 5

Replaced August 28, 2019

3
Backline. The first friendly roar effect each turn will trigger twice with a random valid target.
0
5
Atlantean

Version 4

Replaced July 10, 2019

4
Backline. The first friendly roar effect each turn will trigger twice.
0
4
Atlantean

Version 3

Replaced May 31, 2019

4
Backline. Ability: The next Roar effect this turn triggers twice.
0
4
Atlantean

Version 2

Replaced May 06, 2019

4
Roar effects that target this creature trigger twice.
3
4

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Amplification Machine is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Amplification Machine is a neutral card. Amplification Machine costs 3 mana. Amplification Machine rarity is epic. Amplification Machine is from type Creature. Amplification Machine has 0 attack. Amplification Machine has 7 health. Amplification Machine is from Atlantean tribe. Amplification Machine is part of the genesis set. Amplification Machine currently available in beta. There are 4453 Amplification Machine cards in existence (total). Amplification Machine was released at September 24, 2019.