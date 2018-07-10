Amplification Machine is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Amplification Machine is a neutral card. Amplification Machine costs 3 mana. Amplification Machine rarity is epic. Amplification Machine is from type Creature. Amplification Machine has 0 attack. Amplification Machine has 7 health. Amplification Machine is from Atlantean tribe. Amplification Machine is part of the genesis set. Amplification Machine currently available in beta. There are 4453 Amplification Machine cards in existence (total). Amplification Machine was released at September 24, 2019.