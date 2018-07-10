3

Ambush

Pull a random enemy creature to the top of your opponent's deck. Reduce its mana cost to 1.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

3
Ambush!
Move a random enemy creature to the top of your opponent's deck. Reduce the moved creature's mana cost to 1.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

5
Ambush!
Move a random enemy creature to the top of your opponent's deck.

Version 2

Replaced July 30, 2019

1
Ambush!
Next turn, for each spell your opponent plays, summon two 2/2 Amazons with Hidden.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Ambush is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Ambush belongs to deception. Ambush costs 3 mana. Ambush rarity is rare. Ambush is from type Spell. Ambush is from Neutral tribe. Ambush is part of the genesis set. Ambush currently available in beta. There are 12372 Ambush cards in existence (total). Ambush was released at August 28, 2019.