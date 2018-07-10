Ambush is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Ambush belongs to deception. Ambush costs 3 mana. Ambush rarity is rare. Ambush is from type Spell. Ambush is from Neutral tribe. Ambush is part of the genesis set. Ambush currently available in beta. There are 12372 Ambush cards in existence (total). Ambush was released at August 28, 2019.