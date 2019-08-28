Ambitious Adventurer is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Ambitious Adventurer is a neutral card. Ambitious Adventurer costs 2 mana. Ambitious Adventurer rarity is common. Ambitious Adventurer is from type Creature. Ambitious Adventurer has 1 attack. Ambitious Adventurer has 1 health. Ambitious Adventurer is from Neutral tribe. Ambitious Adventurer is part of the core set. Ambitious Adventurer currently available in beta. There are 300 Ambitious Adventurer cards in existence (total). Ambitious Adventurer was released at August 28, 2019.