Amazon Spearsoul is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Amazon Spearsoul is a neutral card. Amazon Spearsoul costs 2 mana. Amazon Spearsoul rarity is common. Amazon Spearsoul is from type Creature. Amazon Spearsoul has 4 attack. Amazon Spearsoul has 2 health. Amazon Spearsoul is from Amazon tribe. Amazon Spearsoul is part of the core set. Amazon Spearsoul currently available in beta. There are 286 Amazon Spearsoul cards in existence (total). Amazon Spearsoul was released at August 28, 2019.