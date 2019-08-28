Amazon Recruit is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Amazon Recruit is a neutral card. Amazon Recruit costs 1 mana. Amazon Recruit rarity is common. Amazon Recruit is from type Creature. Amazon Recruit has 1 attack. Amazon Recruit has 1 health. Amazon Recruit is from Amazon tribe. Amazon Recruit is part of the core set. Amazon Recruit currently available in beta. Amazon Recruit was released at August 28, 2019.