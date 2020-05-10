6

Amazon Huntcaller

Regen 3. Roar: Give each friendly creature "After this creature attacks a creature, deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature."

5
5
Amazon

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Amazon Huntcaller is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Amazon Huntcaller belongs to nature. Amazon Huntcaller costs 6 mana. Amazon Huntcaller rarity is epic. Amazon Huntcaller is from type Creature. Amazon Huntcaller has 5 attack. Amazon Huntcaller has 5 health. Amazon Huntcaller is from Amazon tribe. Amazon Huntcaller is part of the trial set. Amazon Huntcaller currently not available in beta. Amazon Huntcaller was released at May 10, 2020.