Mother warned me about girls like you, but I don’t know, I think you might be different...

Roar: Destroy a creature with 3 health or less. If you control another Amazon, heal your god for the destroyed creature's health.

Amazon Hearteater is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Amazon Hearteater belongs to death. Amazon Hearteater costs 5 mana. Amazon Hearteater rarity is rare. Amazon Hearteater is from type Creature. Amazon Hearteater has 4 attack. Amazon Hearteater has 4 health. Amazon Hearteater is from Amazon tribe. Amazon Hearteater is part of the genesis set. Amazon Hearteater currently available in beta. There are 12345 Amazon Hearteater cards in existence (total). Amazon Hearteater was released at October 25, 2019.