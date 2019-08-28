Amazon Flanker is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Amazon Flanker is a neutral card. Amazon Flanker costs 6 mana. Amazon Flanker rarity is rare. Amazon Flanker is from type Creature. Amazon Flanker has 2 attack. Amazon Flanker has 2 health. Amazon Flanker is from Amazon tribe. Amazon Flanker is part of the core set. Amazon Flanker currently available in beta. There are 245 Amazon Flanker cards in existence (total). Amazon Flanker was released at August 28, 2019.