Amazon Conscript is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Amazon Conscript belongs to nature. Amazon Conscript costs 1 mana. Amazon Conscript rarity is common. Amazon Conscript is from type Creature. Amazon Conscript has 2 attack. Amazon Conscript has 2 health. Amazon Conscript is from Amazon tribe. Amazon Conscript is part of the core set. Amazon Conscript currently available in beta. There are 353 Amazon Conscript cards in existence (total). Amazon Conscript was released at August 28, 2019.