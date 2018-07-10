Alexis, Archon's Sword is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Alexis, Archon's Sword belongs to light. Alexis, Archon's Sword costs 8 mana. Alexis, Archon's Sword rarity is legendary. Alexis, Archon's Sword is from type Creature. Alexis, Archon's Sword has 5 attack. Alexis, Archon's Sword has 7 health. Alexis, Archon's Sword is from Neutral tribe. Alexis, Archon's Sword is part of the genesis set. Alexis, Archon's Sword currently available in beta. There are 2395 Alexis, Archon's Sword cards in existence (total). Alexis, Archon's Sword was released at September 17, 2019.