8

Alexis, Archon's Sword

Roar: Summon five 2/2 Acolytes and give them frontline.

5
7

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 4

Replaced September 17, 2019

8
Alexis, Archon's Sword
Roar: Summon five 2/2 Acolytes and give them frontline.
3
7

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

8
Alexis, Archon’s Sword
Roar: Summon five 2/2 creatures with Frontline and Ward.
3
7

Version 2

Replaced May 06, 2019

8
Alexis, Archon’s Sword
Whenever you use your God Power, summon a random Legendary creature.
2
5

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

