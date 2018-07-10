Agrodor Protector is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Agrodor Protector belongs to nature. Agrodor Protector costs 4 mana. Agrodor Protector rarity is common. Agrodor Protector is from type Creature. Agrodor Protector has 3 attack. Agrodor Protector has 5 health. Agrodor Protector is from Amazon tribe. Agrodor Protector is part of the genesis set. Agrodor Protector currently available in beta. There are 35619 Agrodor Protector cards in existence (total). Agrodor Protector was released at September 03, 2019.