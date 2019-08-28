Aging Veteran is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Aging Veteran is a neutral card. Aging Veteran costs 2 mana. Aging Veteran rarity is common. Aging Veteran is from type Creature. Aging Veteran has 1 attack. Aging Veteran has 2 health. Aging Veteran is from Neutral tribe. Aging Veteran is part of the core set. Aging Veteran currently available in beta. There are 340 Aging Veteran cards in existence (total). Aging Veteran was released at November 19, 2019.