At the end of your turn, draw a card for each spell cast this turn.

Aetherfuel Alchemist is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Aetherfuel Alchemist is a neutral card. Aetherfuel Alchemist costs 6 mana. Aetherfuel Alchemist rarity is rare. Aetherfuel Alchemist is from type Creature. Aetherfuel Alchemist has 4 attack. Aetherfuel Alchemist has 4 health. Aetherfuel Alchemist is from Mystic tribe. Aetherfuel Alchemist is part of the genesis set. Aetherfuel Alchemist currently available in beta. There are 12275 Aetherfuel Alchemist cards in existence (total). Aetherfuel Alchemist was released at October 26, 2019.