Roar: Deal 2 damage to two enemy creatures. You may select the same creature twice.

Aether Vanguard is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Aether Vanguard is a neutral card. Aether Vanguard costs 6 mana. Aether Vanguard rarity is epic. Aether Vanguard is from type Creature. Aether Vanguard has 4 attack. Aether Vanguard has 4 health. Aether Vanguard is from Aether tribe. Aether Vanguard is part of the core set. Aether Vanguard currently available in beta. There are 216 Aether Vanguard cards in existence (total). Aether Vanguard was released at September 03, 2019.