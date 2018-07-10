Aeneas is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Aeneas belongs to war. Aeneas costs 6 mana. Aeneas rarity is legendary. Aeneas is from type Creature. Aeneas has 3 attack. Aeneas has 3 health. Aeneas is from Olympian tribe. Aeneas is part of the genesis set. Aeneas currently available in beta. There are 2395 Aeneas cards in existence (total). Aeneas was released at August 28, 2019.