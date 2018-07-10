6

Aeneas

Blitz. Twin strike. Protected. At the end of your turn, this creature becomes protected.

3
3
Olympian

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

6
Aeneas
Blitz. Twin strike. Protected. At the end of your turn, Aeneas gains protected.
3
3
Olympian

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

8
Aeneas
Twin strike. Protected. Overkill damage is randomly split among enemy characters.
9
6
Olympian

Version 2

Replaced August 13, 2019

8
Aeneas
Your Pick One effects have both combined.
8
5

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Aeneas is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Aeneas belongs to war. Aeneas costs 6 mana. Aeneas rarity is legendary. Aeneas is from type Creature. Aeneas has 3 attack. Aeneas has 3 health. Aeneas is from Olympian tribe. Aeneas is part of the genesis set. Aeneas currently available in beta. There are 2395 Aeneas cards in existence (total). Aeneas was released at August 28, 2019.