Aegis Commander is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Aegis Commander is a neutral card. Aegis Commander costs 5 mana. Aegis Commander rarity is rare. Aegis Commander is from type Creature. Aegis Commander has 3 attack. Aegis Commander has 3 health. Aegis Commander is from Olympian tribe. Aegis Commander is part of the genesis set. Aegis Commander currently available in beta. There are 12308 Aegis Commander cards in existence (total). Aegis Commander was released at October 26, 2019.