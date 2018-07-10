4

Actuary of War

Roar: Give +1/+1 to a creature in your hand for every six creatures in all players' voids.

2
3

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

4
Actuary of War
Roar: Give +1/+1 to a creature in hand for every six creatures in all players' voids.
1
3

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

2
Actuary of War
Roar: Give adjacent creatures +1 Attack if you have 15 or less Health.
1
4

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Actuary of War is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Actuary of War belongs to war. Actuary of War costs 4 mana. Actuary of War rarity is rare. Actuary of War is from type Creature. Actuary of War has 2 attack. Actuary of War has 3 health. Actuary of War is from Neutral tribe. Actuary of War is part of the genesis set. Actuary of War currently available in beta. There are 12396 Actuary of War cards in existence (total). Actuary of War was released at September 03, 2019.