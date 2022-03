Pull each creature from the board into their owner's hand. Your creatures returned this way have their cost reduced by 2.

A Toast To Peace is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). A Toast To Peace belongs to deception. A Toast To Peace costs 6 mana. A Toast To Peace rarity is epic. A Toast To Peace is from type Spell. A Toast To Peace is from Neutral tribe. A Toast To Peace is part of the core set. A Toast To Peace currently available in beta. There are 140 A Toast To Peace cards in existence (total). A Toast To Peace was released at August 28, 2019.