A Real Man is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). A Real Man belongs to deception. A Real Man costs 1 mana. A Real Man rarity is common. A Real Man is from type Creature. A Real Man has 0 attack. A Real Man has 2 health. A Real Man is from Neutral tribe. A Real Man is part of the genesis set. A Real Man currently available in beta. There are 35322 A Real Man cards in existence (total). A Real Man was released at August 28, 2019.