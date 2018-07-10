1

A Real Man

Cannot attack. Roar: Hide a friendly creature for 1 turn. Afterlife: Draw a card.

0
2

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
A Real Man
Cannot attack. Roar: Give a friendly creature hidden for 1 turn. Afterlife: Draw a card.
0
2

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
A Real Man
Frontline.
0
4

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

